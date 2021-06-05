 
Maulana Fazlur Rehman also leads funeral prayers, Hamdullah tells Fawad after nikah jibe

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah rushed to the defence of the chief of his party, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Saturday, after Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said he should stick to solemnising marriages instead of getting into politics.

Noting that his "responsibilities" as a religious leader include conducting nikah proceedings and solemnising marriages, Hamdullah said: "Maulana Fazlur Rehman also leads funeral prayers, may it be political funerals or otherwise."

He went on to say that Fazl will "soon lead the funeral prayers of this puppet government".

Hamdullah, in a jibe of his own, said about Fawad Chaudhry that his political alignments are sometimes seen with Pindi, on other occasions with the Zardari House, and of late with Bani Gala.

He also pointed out that much like Fawad's divided self, the cabinet comprises those who are dual nationality holders, akin to being "aadha teetar aadha batair (half partridge and half quail)".

Earlier in the day, Fawad had taken a dig at Fazl, while addressing a media briefing in Lahore.

He said that Fazl, who is also the chief of the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement, should solemnise marriages. "He is not cut out for politics."

He said the power of the votes of 20 million people brought PTI into power in the 2018 general election, adding that Fazlur Rehman could not win that power "even in the next 200 years".


