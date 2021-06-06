 
Sunday Jun 06 2021
Emily Blunt touches on the 'anguish' of people who stammer

Sunday Jun 06, 2021

Emily Blunt touches on the ‘anguish’ of people who stammer

British actress Emily Blunt recently got candid about the plight of thousands of Americans stuck with a lifetime anguish of stammering.

According to a report by IANS the actress shed light on the issues associated with stuttering and admitted, “I feel like I have a real sense of purpose with this foundation because it’s so personal to me.”

“I understand the anguish that these kids and adults are going through. There’s a lot of misinformation out there about stuttering, so it’s my job to enlighten people on what it’s about.”

“that it’s not anxiety-ridden, it’s not that you have a mental disability, and it’s not that you have a nervous disposition. It’s neurological, it’s genetic, and it’s nobody’s fault, and kids can do nothing about it.”

