Emily Blunt touches on the ‘anguish’ of people who stammer

British actress Emily Blunt recently got candid about the plight of thousands of Americans stuck with a lifetime anguish of stammering.

According to a report by IANS the actress shed light on the issues associated with stuttering and admitted, “I feel like I have a real sense of purpose with this foundation because it’s so personal to me.”



“I understand the anguish that these kids and adults are going through. There’s a lot of misinformation out there about stuttering, so it’s my job to enlighten people on what it’s about.”

“that it’s not anxiety-ridden, it’s not that you have a mental disability, and it’s not that you have a nervous disposition. It’s neurological, it’s genetic, and it’s nobody’s fault, and kids can do nothing about it.”