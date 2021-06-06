 
Shawn Mendes weighs in on ‘crippling’ effect of expectations

Singer songwriter Shawn Mendes recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the ‘struggles’ he faces when attempting to live up to his own expectations.

The actor got candid during his interview with Wonderland magazine and admitted, “I still struggle with trying to fit into the shoes of who I believe ‘Shawn Mendes’ should be…”

“At some point along the line, my expectations and my standard of who I should be, the music I should make, and the way I should look, became so high that no matter what I did and no matter how hard I was trying with my music, I couldn’t fit those shoes.”

“If I even struggle to [live up to] what I think I should be, I definitely don’t want to make it harder for the 14-year-old kid in Canada to be who they are.”

He also added, “Calm is an integral part of my mindfulness routine. Meditation has really changed my life and has made me both a better performer and has helped me immensely off the stage as well.”

“My goal is for anyone to feel empowered to embrace these tools, create their own mental wellness routines, and look out for others.”

