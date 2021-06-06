Prince Harry at ‘make or break’ point with royal family: report

Experts believe Prince Harry is currently standing on a “make or break” point with the royal family in regards to his future.



The claim was made in in a news.com.au piece by royal author Daniela Elser.



There she wrote, “In fact, the next three or so weeks could make or break whether Harry ever truly patches things up with his family.”

“At some point in the very near future, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is set to give birth to her second child, a little girl, and the bub’s arrival could be the catalyst so desperately needed to bring the two men back together.”

“That or things could fall even more spectacularly apart, so no pressure now. Babies after all have a way of bringing people together, or tearing them apart.”