entertainment
Monday Jun 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen shares sweet message on the birth of Meghan and Harry's baby Lilibet Diana

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the birth of their baby girl Lilibet Diana.

In light of the exciting news, Buckingham Palace released a statement via Instagram on Sunday: “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!” 

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news.”

The palace added that baby Lili joins an already large royal brood. “Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild.”

Harry and Meghan's baby's birth was revealed in an official announcement on June 6, two days after she was born in Santa Barbara, California, and the whole royal family is celebrating — including the queen.

Kate and William also shared their own sweet message on social media, saying that they are "all delighted by the happy news" of baby Lilibet's arrival."

They wrote: "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Harry and Meghan's newborn daughter Lilibet's connection to her royal relatives holds strong, as her name is a tribute to both her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and late grandmother, Princess Diana.

