Tilly Norwood AI ‘actress’ debuts music video ‘Take The Lead'

March 11, 2026

Tilly Norwood, the AI created “actress” who has stirred debate in Hollywood, is now stepping into the music world.

Her debut video for the track Take The Lead doubles as both a performance and a statement on the role of artificial intelligence in entertainment.

The song’s central lyric, “AI’s not the enemy, it’s the key”, highlights Norwood’s message that technology can complement, not replace, human creativity.

The video features surreal AI generated visuals.

Norwood is shown performing in a massive arena, stepping into a limousine, and surrounded by her signature pink flamingos.

Playful nods to her artificial nature include failing a CAPTCHA test and a fan sign reading, “Tilly, I’ll eat all your cookies.”

To emphasize the human involvement behind the project, the video opens with a disclaimer:

“The following production was made by 18 real humans — from production designers to costume designers to prompters, editors and an actor.”

Tilly Norwood draws flak

Despite the creative flourish, Norwood’s existence has drawn sharp criticism.

The SAG AFTRA union blasted her creation, arguing that AI characters “use stolen performances to put actors out of work, jeopardizing livelihoods and devaluing human artistry.”

Her creator, Particle6 founder Eline Van Der Velden, defended Norwood as “a creative work” and “a piece of art.”

“I see AI not as a replacement for people, but as a new paintbrush,” she explained.

Norwood teased an appearance at the 2026 Academy Awards on March 15, joking in the video description, “Can’t wait to go to the Oscars! Does anyone know if they have free valet parking for my flamingo?”

