Monday Jun 07 2021
Did Shoaib Akhtar comment on the Hania Aamir controversy?

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar (L) and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir (R). Photo: File

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar may have commented on the recent social media storm involving actress Hania Aamir, but without naming her directly. 

The Rawalpindi Express, as Akhtar is popularly known, took to Twitter and urged people to discuss "more important things in the world". 

"By the way, there are much more important things happening in the world, brothers, sisters, children and 'influencers'," said the ex-Pakistani pacer. "Talk about them too."

His comments came after Aamir shared a lengthy note on Instagram, calling out people for bullying her on social media and using derogatory language against the actress. 

At the time Akhtar tweeted, Aamir and her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Asim Azhar, were both trending on Twitter in Pakistan. 

Social media users, a couple of days ago, had criticised Aamir for a video in which she can be seen with actor and singer Ashir Wajahat. 

After the trolling and Aamir's subsequent reaction to it, a plethora of Pakistani actors and others from the world of showbiz supported the actress.

