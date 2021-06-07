 
Monday Jun 07 2021
Monday Jun 07, 2021

Parineeti Chopra touches on desire to shed ‘bubbly girl’ mold

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra recently turned to social media and highlighted her desire to shed the mold of a ‘bubbly’ actor in favor of more versatility.

Taking to Instagram the actress penned a note detailing the ‘surreal’ moment she begins to realize her affinity with a character.

The post included a collection of stills from past shoots and read, “Sometimes a character takes you into a surreal zone, and even you don’t realise how much you are giving and doing as an actor.”

“It’s like sleeping - you don’t have any control; you wake up, and realise you’ve been lying asleep on a bed the past 8 hours. SANDEEP was that for me. I could be in a zone for 3 months and allow the actor in me to takeover. I definitely wanted people to see I am not just a “happy” girl on screen.”

“Which was probably my fault in the first place. I guess I had done the “bubbly” girl so convincingly on screen, that people started believing I was only that girl. (Weird position to be in right?) But I was not, of course not. I was just doing my job as an actor - and my job is to do everything convincingly IS IT NOT?”

