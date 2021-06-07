Feroze Khan prays for families after deadly train crash in Ghotki

Pakistani star Feroze Khan prayed for the families after deadly train crash claimed 37 lives in Ghotki.



Feroze Khan took to Instagram and shared a photo of derailed railway carriages after the crash in his Story and wrote “Prayers for the families.”

At least 37 people have been killed and 64 injured after the Millat Express, on its way to Lahore, and Sir Syed Express, on its way to Karachi, collided near the Mirpur Mathello railway station.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene to recover the passengers stranded in the train bogies.