Punjab announces exam schedule for grades 1-8

Exams for grades 1-8 to be held from July 18-30.

Report cards to be issued by July 10.

Please follow SOPs issued by the government, says Murad Raas.

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday announced the schedule for exams of grades 1-8, as educational institutions in most parts of the country started reopening today.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas took to Twitter to share the schedule for the School Based Assessments (SBA).



As per the schedule, exams for students of grades 1-8 will be held from June 18 to June 30. Report cards will be issued by July 10, as per the notification.

"Please follow SOPs issued by the government," read the notification.

Schools, colleges and universities reopen across Pakistan today

In-person learning at educational institutes have resumed across Pakistan today (Monday), except for primary classes in Sindh, as COVID-19 cases decline after a deadly third wave.

Schools, colleges and universities have started holding in-person classes with strict SOPs in place to keep the pandemic in check.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed authorities to resume physical education in districts where the positivity ratio is less than 5% from May 24 in the first phase, while those with a higher prevalence of the virus were scheduled to open from June 7.

The Sindh government, however, had decided to extend lockdown restrictions due to higher positivity rate in the province and kept schools closed for another two weeks.