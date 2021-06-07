 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab announces exam schedule for grades 1-8

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Students, with pens and copies in hand, listen to a lecture. Photo: File

  • Exams for grades 1-8 to be held from July 18-30. 
  • Report cards to be issued by July 10. 
  • Please follow SOPs issued by the government, says Murad Raas. 

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday announced the schedule for exams of grades 1-8, as educational institutions in most parts of the country started reopening today. 

Related items

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas took to Twitter to share the schedule for the School Based Assessments (SBA). 

As per the schedule, exams for students of grades 1-8 will be held from June 18 to June 30. Report cards will be issued by July 10, as per the notification. 

"Please follow SOPs issued by the government," read the notification. 

Schools, colleges and universities reopen across Pakistan today

In-person learning at educational institutes have resumed across Pakistan today (Monday), except for primary classes in Sindh, as COVID-19 cases decline after a deadly third wave.

Schools, colleges and universities have started holding in-person classes with strict SOPs in place to keep the pandemic in check.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed authorities to resume physical education in districts where the positivity ratio is less than 5% from May 24 in the first phase, while those with a higher prevalence of the virus were scheduled to open from June 7.

The Sindh government, however, had decided to extend lockdown restrictions due to higher positivity rate in the province and kept schools closed for another two weeks.

More From Pakistan:

India offers commiserations to Ghotki train crash victims

India offers commiserations to Ghotki train crash victims
PM Imran Khan launches five-day nationwide anti-polio drive

PM Imran Khan launches five-day nationwide anti-polio drive
'Ignorant people are stopping others from getting vaccinated': Ashrafi

'Ignorant people are stopping others from getting vaccinated': Ashrafi
'Nonsense': Why should Azam Swati pay the price for Saad Rafique's mistake, asks Fawad Chaudhry

'Nonsense': Why should Azam Swati pay the price for Saad Rafique's mistake, asks Fawad Chaudhry
Next elections to be contested under new mechanism, says Fawad Chaudhry

Next elections to be contested under new mechanism, says Fawad Chaudhry
How did the Ghotki train crash happen? Sir Syed Express' driver explains

How did the Ghotki train crash happen? Sir Syed Express' driver explains
Govt to carve out more slabs for electricity consumers to reduce subsidy burden

Govt to carve out more slabs for electricity consumers to reduce subsidy burden
Schools, colleges and universities reopen across Pakistan today

Schools, colleges and universities reopen across Pakistan today
Ghotki train accident: 'Shocked' PM Imran Khan orders comprehensive investigation

Ghotki train accident: 'Shocked' PM Imran Khan orders comprehensive investigation
Pakistan continues to see decline in daily coronavirus cases

Pakistan continues to see decline in daily coronavirus cases
Train crash kills over 45, injures 100 in Sindh's Ghotki

Train crash kills over 45, injures 100 in Sindh's Ghotki
Medical experts baffled at easing of coronavirus restrictions in Sindh

Medical experts baffled at easing of coronavirus restrictions in Sindh

Latest

view all