Monday Jun 07 2021
Kubra Khan reveals ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ is her favourite Turkish drama

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Kubra Khan reveals ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ is her favourite Turkish drama

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has revealed that Turkish historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugul is her favourite drama.

This she revealed during Question and Answer session on Instagram on Sunday.

When a fan asked, Ertugrul or Osman Ghazi??, the Na Maloom Afraad actress chose ‘Ertugrul’ with a photo of Engin Altan Duzyatan, who plays the lead role in the drama serial.

She also named Seçkin Özdemir and Engin Altan Duzyatan as her favourite Turkish actors after a fan asked her about it. 


