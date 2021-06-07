Kubra Khan reveals ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ is her favourite Turkish drama

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has revealed that Turkish historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugul is her favourite drama.



This she revealed during Question and Answer session on Instagram on Sunday.

When a fan asked, Ertugrul or Osman Ghazi??, the Na Maloom Afraad actress chose ‘Ertugrul’ with a photo of Engin Altan Duzyatan, who plays the lead role in the drama serial.

She also named Seçkin Özdemir and Engin Altan Duzyatan as her favourite Turkish actors after a fan asked her about it.



