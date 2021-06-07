 
entertainment
Monday Jun 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Vin Diesel pays touching tribute to Paul Walker ahead of Fast & Furious 9

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Vin Diesel paid a tribute to his late Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker in a touching post on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, the actor gave fans some major throwback feels when he shared an old photo of himself with the late star.

The Bloodshot star explained that Paul’s daughter Meadow Walker, who he shared a father-daughter like relationship, sent him the photo feeling nostalgic.

"Weeks away from the F9 release... in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now... @meadowwalker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel," he begins. 

"Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud... All love, Always."

Meadow in turn commented "I love you" on the sweet post.

Take a look:



