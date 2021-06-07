Saira Banu updates fans about health of Dilip Kumar

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu has updated the fans about the health of her husband, saying ‘doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon”.



Taking to Twitter, Saira shared a note and thanked everyone for all the love and affection.

The statement reads: “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection.”

She further said “My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon.”

“I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab's health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan,” she concluded.