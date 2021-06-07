 
Monday Jun 07 2021
What is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana's citizenship?

Monday Jun 07, 2021

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, many are speculating over her citizenship.

For the unversed, the little girl was born in California in America while her royal link ties her back to Britain.

It is revealed that she will get both American and Britain citizenship just like her big brother Archie Harrison.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry continues to hold UK citizenship but Meghan did not complete the requirement of three years in the UK in order to receive the passport. 

The couple had welcomed their daughter on Friday. 

