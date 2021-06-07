 
Monday Jun 07 2021
Web Desk

BTS Jin touches on the overshadowing nature of his looks

BTS Jin recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the overshadowing impact his looks have had on his screen time as a singer, as well as the image he lives with regarding his talent.

The singer got candid about the double edged nature of his looks during his interview with E NOW‘s Sakshma Srivastav and admitted, “I don’t think my looks overshadow my singing. Looking good; it’s actually a plus factor, not a minus.”

“Of course, looks could distract you a little, but I think it’s an additional factor and not something that takes away from something. It’s like adding decoration on delicious food.”

