Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby brings joy back to royal family

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn daughter Lilibet's connection to her royal relatives holds strong, as her name is a tribute to both her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Lili is expected to bridge the gap and help bring the royal family together. Her name contains sweet nods to the monarch and the baby's late grandmother.

According to experts, the birth of the baby is always a great unifier for the royal family and all the relatives - including the Queen - are celebrating the new arrival with the Sussexes.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the birth of their baby girl Lilibet Diana.

Harry and Meghan will soon be jumping on a Zoom call to introduce Her Majesty to her 11th great-grandchild.

The Duke  and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Sunday (June 6), two days after she was born in Santa Barbara, California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter is eighth in line for the throne — pushing back Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie in the royal line of succession.

Meghan and Harry's baby girl will help defuse tension within the royal family and reunite them.

