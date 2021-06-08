 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry gets invited by Queen Elizabeth as she attempts to bury the hatchet

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

After the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, the tensions seem to be easing over at the Palace.

According to a recent report, Queen Elizabeth II has extended an invitation to Prince Harry to eat with her at Windsor Castle, which comes as a major gesture towards reconciliation amidst the couple’s recently escalated feud with the royals.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a courtier said: "It’s a typically magnanimous gesture by Her Majesty. The lunch will be a chance for them to talk things through."

It was further revealed by the source that the monarch had extended the invitation to her grandson, prior to the arrival of his and Meghan’s daughter—named after Her Majesty and the late Princess Diana—Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The report revealed that during Harry’s trip back to the UK, Meghan and the children are expected to stay back in California.

It was further revealed that the meeting with the sovereign over lunch would be the first one-on-one interaction the Duke of Sussex will have with the Queen since he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals. 

More From Entertainment:

Jason Sudeikis still ‘upset and angry’ over Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship

Jason Sudeikis still ‘upset and angry’ over Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship

Angelina Jolie sends pulses racing as she steps out in yellow dress with her loved ones

Angelina Jolie sends pulses racing as she steps out in yellow dress with her loved ones
Jessica Alba gets emotional, shares sweet snaps of now-teen daughter

Jessica Alba gets emotional, shares sweet snaps of now-teen daughter

Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to critics

Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to critics
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shows off her ulta-glam look in new video

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shows off her ulta-glam look in new video
Glory Days: Springsteen to return to Broadway in June, vaccines required

Glory Days: Springsteen to return to Broadway in June, vaccines required
Horror film ´Conjuring´ scares up a NAmerica box office lead

Horror film ´Conjuring´ scares up a NAmerica box office lead
Jennifer Lopez announces her new partnership with Netflix

Jennifer Lopez announces her new partnership with Netflix
´I May Destroy You´ scores string of BAFTA wins

´I May Destroy You´ scores string of BAFTA wins
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby brings joy back to royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby brings joy back to royal family
Scarlett Johansson receives hilarious roasting by on-screen sister Florence Pugh

Scarlett Johansson receives hilarious roasting by on-screen sister Florence Pugh
Khloe Kardashian reacts to fans claiming her voice has changed on KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian reacts to fans claiming her voice has changed on KUWTK

Latest

view all