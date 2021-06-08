Prince Harry gets invited by Queen Elizabeth as she attempts to bury the hatchet

After the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, the tensions seem to be easing over at the Palace.



According to a recent report, Queen Elizabeth II has extended an invitation to Prince Harry to eat with her at Windsor Castle, which comes as a major gesture towards reconciliation amidst the couple’s recently escalated feud with the royals.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a courtier said: "It’s a typically magnanimous gesture by Her Majesty. The lunch will be a chance for them to talk things through."

It was further revealed by the source that the monarch had extended the invitation to her grandson, prior to the arrival of his and Meghan’s daughter—named after Her Majesty and the late Princess Diana—Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The report revealed that during Harry’s trip back to the UK, Meghan and the children are expected to stay back in California.

It was further revealed that the meeting with the sovereign over lunch would be the first one-on-one interaction the Duke of Sussex will have with the Queen since he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals.