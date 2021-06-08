 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck introducing themselves to friends as couple: source

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck were seen reuniting for the first time in Montana almost a month ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance is getting stronger by the day. So much so, that the duo is now introducing themselves to friends as a couple.

“J.Lo and Ben are very much a couple and have been telling friends that they're together,” a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

“When they first reconnected, they had to see if the spark was still there because it had been a while. It was, so now they are both fully in it," the insider said.

Ben and J.Lo were seen reuniting for the first time in Montana almost a month ago.

“[They have] talked about the past and why things didn't work out. They are both hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort in. They have both matured and are on the same page and it has been easy," said the source.

Lopez in particular “is elated and really trusts Ben. Ben is more traditional and low-key in his values and Jen is into that. She likes that they can go on dates and have fun. She also thinks that Ben is extremely smart and has a lot of great input.”

More From Entertainment:

Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

Princess Diana's voice coach deems rift between Harry and Charles 'unfortunate'

Princess Diana's voice coach deems rift between Harry and Charles 'unfortunate'
Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal

Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal
How Princess Diana would have reacted to Harry, Meghan’s daughter’s name

How Princess Diana would have reacted to Harry, Meghan’s daughter’s name
Jason Sudeikis still ‘upset and angry’ over Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship

Jason Sudeikis still ‘upset and angry’ over Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship

Prince Harry gets invited by Queen Elizabeth as she attempts to bury the hatchet

Prince Harry gets invited by Queen Elizabeth as she attempts to bury the hatchet

Angelina Jolie sends pulses racing as she steps out in yellow dress with her loved ones

Angelina Jolie sends pulses racing as she steps out in yellow dress with her loved ones
Jessica Alba gets emotional, shares sweet snaps of now-teen daughter

Jessica Alba gets emotional, shares sweet snaps of now-teen daughter

Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to critics

Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to critics
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shows off her ulta-glam look in new video

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shows off her ulta-glam look in new video
Glory Days: Springsteen to return to Broadway in June, vaccines required

Glory Days: Springsteen to return to Broadway in June, vaccines required
Horror film ´Conjuring´ scares up a NAmerica box office lead

Horror film ´Conjuring´ scares up a NAmerica box office lead

Latest

view all