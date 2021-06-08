Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck introducing themselves to friends as couple: source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck were seen reuniting for the first time in Montana almost a month ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance is getting stronger by the day. So much so, that the duo is now introducing themselves to friends as a couple.



“J.Lo and Ben are very much a couple and have been telling friends that they're together,” a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

“When they first reconnected, they had to see if the spark was still there because it had been a while. It was, so now they are both fully in it," the insider said.

Ben and J.Lo were seen reuniting for the first time in Montana almost a month ago.

“[They have] talked about the past and why things didn't work out. They are both hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort in. They have both matured and are on the same page and it has been easy," said the source.

Lopez in particular “is elated and really trusts Ben. Ben is more traditional and low-key in his values and Jen is into that. She likes that they can go on dates and have fun. She also thinks that Ben is extremely smart and has a lot of great input.”