Tuesday Jun 08 2021
Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers were 'meant to be together'

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Shailene Woodley said she moved in with her fiance Aaron Rodgers immediately

Shailene Woodley came forth opening up about her romance with Aaron Rodgers.

The Fault In Our Stars actress said she moved in with her fiance immediately, after things in their relationship moved pretty fast in the early days.

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” Woodley said in the July/August 2021 issue of Shape.

“We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early,” she continued.

Revealing more about their relationship, the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum said she and Aaron were meant to be together.

“I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together,” she told the magazine.

Woodley got engaged to the Green Bay Packers player in February this year.

