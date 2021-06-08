 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Sohail Imran

Aqib Javed conscious of dew factor in remaining PSL 2021 matches

By
Sohail Imran

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Lahore Qalandars Head Coach Aqib Javed speaks to Geo News. Photo: Author

ABU DHABI: Pakistan bowling great Aqib Javed said the dew factor will play a role in the upcoming matches taking place in the UAE from tomorrow.

While speaking to Geo News, the Lahore Qalandars head coach termed the late matches of the PSL as the "biggest challenge" for everyone, adding that dew will certainly have an impact on the game.

Excess moisture on the surface turns the ball slippery, posing significant challenges for the bowling side, especially spinners. This is known as the "dew factor" in cricket.

Speaking about the training sessions, Javed said the Qalandars were getting used to the Abu Dhabi conditions. "As far as the heat is concerned, it will not have a big difference on the players. We held a couple of training sessions, they went well," he added.

The former Pakistani pacer said his team was in high spirits, adding that Afghan spinner Rashid Khan's inclusion into the squad will boost the Qalandars' performance.

He said the team had a great combination when the first half of the PSL 2021 was being played. However, he said due to the league's postponement, the combination had been affected a bit.

"However, we will try to give our best performance," he said. "Ferguson, Faulkner and Tim David will hopefully rise to the expectations for the team," added the Qalandars head coach.

He said the Qalandars had tried to cover each base, adding that bowlers such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan, considered among the best in the world when it comes to T20 cricket, were in the squad.

"We also have Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman in the batting line-up," he said. "Ben Dunk always makes his presence felt in the team."

He spoke about the Abu Dhabi pitches, adding that they were similar to the ones in Lahore hence the players will not have much difficulty in adjusting to them.

Javed also spoke about the isolation in Lahore, adding that it was tough as there was a lack of fresh air in the hotel rooms. The Qalandars coach said isolating in Abu Dhabi was much better, comparatively but added that maintaining fitness in the hot weather was tough.

"Facing the extreme heat after isolation is the biggest challenge," he said.

The Lahore Qalandars take on the Islamabad United tomorrow at 9:00pm in Abu Dhabi. 

More From Sports:

'Wahab Riaz one of the fastest bowlers I've ever played': David Miller

'Wahab Riaz one of the fastest bowlers I've ever played': David Miller
PSL more than just playing experience for Zimbabwe's Muzarabani

PSL more than just playing experience for Zimbabwe's Muzarabani
Do you know which West Indian great was Inzamam ul Haq's first ODI wicket?

Do you know which West Indian great was Inzamam ul Haq's first ODI wicket?
Mohammad Hafeez extends condolences to victims of Ghotki train accident

Mohammad Hafeez extends condolences to victims of Ghotki train accident

PSL 2021: Players to drink coconut water, wear ice vests to beat the UAE heat

PSL 2021: Players to drink coconut water, wear ice vests to beat the UAE heat
Eng vs NZ: Pacer Ollie Robinson to miss 2nd Test as ECB probes racist tweet

Eng vs NZ: Pacer Ollie Robinson to miss 2nd Test as ECB probes racist tweet
Did Shoaib Akhtar comment on the Hania Aamir controversy?

Did Shoaib Akhtar comment on the Hania Aamir controversy?
PSL 2021: Four more players issued UAE visa

PSL 2021: Four more players issued UAE visa
Watch: Floyd Mayweather delivers powerful punch after Logan Paul's onslaught

Watch: Floyd Mayweather delivers powerful punch after Logan Paul's onslaught
PSL 2021: Multan Sultans’ Usman Qadir to take 'maximum advantage of UAE conditions'

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans’ Usman Qadir to take 'maximum advantage of UAE conditions'
Dutch runner Sifan Hassan smashes women's 10,000 metres world record

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan smashes women's 10,000 metres world record
PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi aims to become leading wicket-taker once again

PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi aims to become leading wicket-taker once again

Latest

view all