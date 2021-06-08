Babar Azam scores more runs than Virat Kohli in T20Is since 2019

Pakistan Cricket team captain Babar Azam celebrates during a match. Photo: File

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has made the country proud once again by setting yet another record.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, since the start of 2019, Azam has scored the highest number of runs in men's T20Is as well as in T20s.

The batsman has scored 1,004 runs in T20Is since 2019 in 26 innings. His highest score was 122 runs, while he scored 10 half-centuries during this time, followed by India's Virat Kohli who scored 992 runs in 24 innings with the highest score of 94 runs.

Ireland's Paul Stirling is in third place with 943 runs, which he scored in 26 innings. His highest score was 95, while he also scored 10 half-centuries like Azam and Kohli.

Per the report, the 26-year-old batsman has an average of 41.33 and 49.44 in the two formats, respectively. In comparison to Azam, only India's Virat Kohli and England's Dawid Malan have greater averages in T20Is. Meanwhile, only Aussie batsman David Warner is ahead of the Pakistani skipper in terms of averages in T20s.

