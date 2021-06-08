 
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
Kim Kardashian puts Kanye West divorce drama aside, wishes him on birthday

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Kim Kardashian does not seem to have any bitter feelings as she indirectly sent her wishes to ex Kanye West on his birthday.

The Skims founder’s sister Khloe Kardashian had posted a photo which featured the Yeezy designer, her man Tristan Thompson and Kim in a beachy setting.


The Good American founder had wished Kanye a happy birthday and called him her “brother for life” despite his split from Kim.

Kim in turn did not remain mum but rather commented the balloon emoji which signified that she too wanted her ex to celebrate despite not being together anymore. 

Kim and Kanye, who share four kids together, called it quits after six years of marriage.  


