Meghan and Harry's son Archie 'very happy' after birth of baby sister

The young toddler is 'very happy' to be a big brother and is completely in awe of baby Lili

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie is elated after the birth of his little sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.



The young toddler is 'very happy' to be a big brother and is completely in awe of the little princess.

Archie "is very happy to have a little sister," a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry told PEOPLE.



"They prepared Archie by talking a lot about the baby. He is too little to understand though," a source added.

"He is big enough though that he is now starting to have his own life too. He enjoys preschool and outdoor activities. He will have a fun summer," they added.

"Meghan and Harry are also taking time off to focus on their family," the source continued.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter Lili on June 4 in Montecito, California.