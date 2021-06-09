 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry's son Archie 'very happy' after birth of baby sister

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

The young toddler is 'very happy' to be a big brother and is completely in awe of baby Lili

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie is elated after the birth of his little sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The young toddler is 'very happy' to be a big brother and is completely in awe of the little princess.

Archie "is very happy to have a little sister," a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry told PEOPLE.

"They prepared Archie by talking a lot about the baby. He is too little to understand though," a source added.

"He is big enough though that he is now starting to have his own life too. He enjoys preschool and outdoor activities. He will have a fun summer," they added.

"Meghan and Harry are also taking time off to focus on their family," the source continued.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter Lili on June 4 in Montecito, California.

More From Entertainment:

Offset claims he helped Joe Biden win presidency

Offset claims he helped Joe Biden win presidency

Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift helped her navigate her style during teenage

Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift helped her navigate her style during teenage
Tom Hiddleton talks about ‘Loki’ as he marks 10 years since bagging the Marvel role

Tom Hiddleton talks about ‘Loki’ as he marks 10 years since bagging the Marvel role
Kim Kardashian still devastated over divorce drama with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian still devastated over divorce drama with Kanye West
Jeffree Star shoots down Kanye West romance buzz: ‘He is not for me’

Jeffree Star shoots down Kanye West romance buzz: ‘He is not for me’

Prince Harry super 'doting dad' to daughter Lilibet: 'He's obsessed with her'

Prince Harry super 'doting dad' to daughter Lilibet: 'He's obsessed with her'
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call
Chris Harrison exits 'Bachelor' after racism controversy

Chris Harrison exits 'Bachelor' after racism controversy
Alyssa Milano has her eyes set on a House seat as she considers a career switch

Alyssa Milano has her eyes set on a House seat as she considers a career switch
Prince Harry and Prince Charles are back in contact, all thanks to Lilibet

Prince Harry and Prince Charles are back in contact, all thanks to Lilibet
Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on the future of ‘WandaVision’

Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on the future of ‘WandaVision’

Latest

view all