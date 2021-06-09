 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Offset claims he helped Joe Biden win presidency

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Offset also touched upon voting for the first time as a convicted felon 

American rapper Offset is speaking about the impact he had in raising awareness about the US election last year.

During an interview with Billboard, the Clout hit maker, 29, touched upon voting for the first time as a convicted felon and how he became a pillar in his community and helped people pick Joe Biden as the president.

“With voting, I just never felt like I was a part of that. I was young, too. I’m just a grown man now, and I understand the importance and we can only change things by voting,” the rapper explained.

“When I went to Gwinnett [County], I know I helped Biden win on that. I don’t want to name him in the thing, but it’s the facts. Gwinnett County was in the red at first, and then when I did that, it went to blue. It’s the first time Georgia did that in like 10 or 20 years. Contributing to that, I felt the power, and it was just the right thing to do,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift helped her navigate her style during teenage

Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift helped her navigate her style during teenage
Tom Hiddleton talks about ‘Loki’ as he marks 10 years since bagging the Marvel role

Tom Hiddleton talks about ‘Loki’ as he marks 10 years since bagging the Marvel role
Kim Kardashian still devastated over divorce drama with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian still devastated over divorce drama with Kanye West
Jeffree Star shoots down Kanye West romance buzz: ‘He is not for me’

Jeffree Star shoots down Kanye West romance buzz: ‘He is not for me’

Prince Harry super 'doting dad' to daughter Lilibet: 'He's obsessed with her'

Prince Harry super 'doting dad' to daughter Lilibet: 'He's obsessed with her'
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call
Chris Harrison exits 'Bachelor' after racism controversy

Chris Harrison exits 'Bachelor' after racism controversy
Alyssa Milano has her eyes set on a House seat as she considers a career switch

Alyssa Milano has her eyes set on a House seat as she considers a career switch
Prince Harry and Prince Charles are back in contact, all thanks to Lilibet

Prince Harry and Prince Charles are back in contact, all thanks to Lilibet
Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on the future of ‘WandaVision’

Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on the future of ‘WandaVision’
Princess Eugenie clashed with Beatrice for shunning Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie clashed with Beatrice for shunning Harry, Meghan Markle

Latest

view all