Offset claims he helped Joe Biden win presidency

Offset also touched upon voting for the first time as a convicted felon

American rapper Offset is speaking about the impact he had in raising awareness about the US election last year.

During an interview with Billboard, the Clout hit maker, 29, touched upon voting for the first time as a convicted felon and how he became a pillar in his community and helped people pick Joe Biden as the president.

“With voting, I just never felt like I was a part of that. I was young, too. I’m just a grown man now, and I understand the importance and we can only change things by voting,” the rapper explained.

“When I went to Gwinnett [County], I know I helped Biden win on that. I don’t want to name him in the thing, but it’s the facts. Gwinnett County was in the red at first, and then when I did that, it went to blue. It’s the first time Georgia did that in like 10 or 20 years. Contributing to that, I felt the power, and it was just the right thing to do,” he added.