Wednesday Jun 09 2021
'PPP is neither my priority nor am I competing against it:' Maryam

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz. Photo: File

  • All PDM parties share the same ideology and there are no differences in the alliance, says Maryam.
  • Says the benefits of resignations would have been evident only if all the parties in the PDM had resigned.
  • Says institutions are used for political revenge and ex-FIA director-general Bashir Memon's statement regarding the misuse of institutions is proof of that.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that since the PPP is not a part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) anymore, therefore, it is not her priority.

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court, Maryam said that there are no differences in the PDM and everyone is on the same page. 

"We all share the same ideology and the parties in the PDM have the same position which Nawaz Sharif has," she clarified. 

She said that the PPP is no longer a part of PDM, therefore, it should not be discussed now.

"PPP is neither my priority nor I have any competition with it," she said.

Maryam added that the benefits of resignations would have been evident only if all the parties in the PDM had resigned, while the resignation of some parties would have been detrimental.

Answering a question, the PML-N leader said that as per the international media, the PTI-led government has provided air bases to the United States, which is a very serious matter.

"The government has not categorically denied the allegations, therefore, it should clarify in the parliament regarding what kind of exchanges it has signed with the US," she said.

Maryam also said that institutions are used for political revenge and ex-FIA director-general Bashir Memon's statement regarding the misuse of institutions is proof of that.

It should be recalled that back in April, Memon, while speaking on the Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath," had alleged that he was asked by the prime minister himself to file cases against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and other Opposition leaders during his tenure as the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) director-general.

