Dilip Kumar undergoes successful pleural aspiration procedure

Veteran Bollywood star Dilip Kumar has undergone a successful pleural aspiration procedure, the actor’s family friend Faisal Farooqui has confirmed.



Faisal shared an update about the health of Dilip Kumar on the actor’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He tweeted “A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab.”

“I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).”

Faisal Farooqui, on behalf of Kumar family, also thanked everyone for their prayers.

Meanwhile, according to the Times of India, the senior actor is doing fine currently.

Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning over complaints of breathing issues, was reportedly diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

