Blake Shelton jokes about 'living off' of fiancee Gwen Stefani in LA

Country singer Blake Shelton is giving his fiancée Gwen Stefani all the credit to help him adjust to the busy city life.

In an appearance with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the 44-year-old singer shared about how living in Los Angeles has been like since becoming a coach for The Voice.

"I always just feel like, hey, look, if I go somewhere, then it must mean that I'm ready to high-five some people when I get out there ... It took away the public side of my life and pushed me into it," he said.

"But you know what, I'm weird anyway. I live out in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma. And I mean, I am in L.A. half the time, but I'm pretty much a slug here.

He then joked, "I live off of Gwen here and I just hide in the house so I got it pretty good."