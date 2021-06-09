Khloe Kardashian claps back at toll who called her 'alien' over plastic surgery

Khloe Kardashian clapped back at a hater who called her “an alien” because of how she constantly changes her looks.

Taking to Twitter, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded to the user saying “sorry you feel that way”.

“You have every right to block/mute me,” she continued. “I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. I R [sic] completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine.”

She also took a dig at the self-proclaimed feminist user at their Twitter bio, writing, “I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked.”

The exchange comes over the Good American founder’s commercial for a medicine company.

“Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?” the aforementioned Twitter user wrote.

“What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”