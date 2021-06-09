Gen Bajwa assures businessmen of army's 'complete support' for economic 'uplift'

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: File

Army chief Gen Bajwa meets delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

Gen Bajwa discusses "evolving regional economic environment" with businessmen.

Businessmen acknowledge army’s "role and sacrifices" in ensuring secure and enabling environment for economic prosperity in country.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday assured the business community of the Pakistan Army's "complete support" for the "economic uplift" of the country.

A statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Gen Bajwa made the assurances when he met a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI)

The army chief lauded FPCCI for its role in the "development of commercial and industrial hubs in Pakistan". They also discussed the "evolving regional economic environment".

"[Gen Bajwa] appreciated role of business community in economic uplift of Pakistan and affirmed Pakistan Army’s complete support," said the military's media wing.

The ISPR also said that the delegation acknowledged the army’s "role and sacrifices" in ensuring a secure and enabling environment for economic prosperity in the country.