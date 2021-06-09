 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Sanaullah Abbasi made new DG FIA, Wajid Zia transferred

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Wajid Zia and Sanaullah Abbasi. Photo: Files

  • Wajid Zia has been appointed as DG National Police Bureau.
  • Moazzam Jah Ansari will take over from Sanaullah Abbasi as IG KP.
  • Moazzam Jah Ansari was previously serving as FC commandant.

The federal government on Wednesday transferred Wajid Zia to the National Police Bureau and replaced him with Sanaullah Abbasi as the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). 

According to a notification issued by the federal government, Wajid Zia has been posted as the director general of the National Police Bureau "with immediate effect".

Notifications of the transfers of the officers. Photo: Geo News

Zia had taken charge as the DG FIA in November 2019 after PM Imran Khan's government unceremoniously removed Bashir Memon. He had shot to fame after he headed the Panamagate joint investigation team. 

On the other hand, Moazzam Jah Ansari will take over from Abbasi as the inspector general of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. Ansari was previously serving as the commandant of the Frontier Constabulary.

Abbasi was appointed as the KP police chief in January 2020 and had replaced Dr Naeem Khan. 

More From Pakistan:

Students who plant trees will be given 20 marks extra: Zartaj Gul

Students who plant trees will be given 20 marks extra: Zartaj Gul
Moderate to heavy rain to hit several cities from Friday to Monday

Moderate to heavy rain to hit several cities from Friday to Monday
US naval ship USS Monterey visits Karachi

US naval ship USS Monterey visits Karachi
Bail granted to PML-N's Javed Latif in 'anti-state remarks' case

Bail granted to PML-N's Javed Latif in 'anti-state remarks' case
Gen Bajwa assures businessmen of army's 'complete support' for economic 'uplift'

Gen Bajwa assures businessmen of army's 'complete support' for economic 'uplift'
Current monsoon may bring more rains to Karachi than usual: Met

Current monsoon may bring more rains to Karachi than usual: Met
Federal govt changes schools timings in Islamabad due to heatwave

Federal govt changes schools timings in Islamabad due to heatwave
Lahore sizzles as mercury hits 43°C; citizens advised to remain indoors

Lahore sizzles as mercury hits 43°C; citizens advised to remain indoors
Geo Beat The Heat: The ultimate summer drinks competition

Geo Beat The Heat: The ultimate summer drinks competition

'PPP is neither my priority nor am I competing against it:' Maryam

'PPP is neither my priority nor am I competing against it:' Maryam
Walk-in vaccinations open to all above 18 starting Friday: NCOC

Walk-in vaccinations open to all above 18 starting Friday: NCOC
Azam Swati demands Rs620bn for Pakistan Railways' total upgradation

Azam Swati demands Rs620bn for Pakistan Railways' total upgradation

Latest

view all