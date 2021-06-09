Bilawal pre-emptively 'rejects' forthcoming 2021-22 budget

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), addresses a gathering to unveil the party's manifesto for the 2018 general election, during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan June 28, 2018. — Reuters/Faisal Mahmood

Bilawal "rejects" forthcoming budget for FY2021-22, saying "the selected prime minister made a selected budget".

PPP chairman says Rs30 billion for the health sector is "preposterous".

Says the "unjust and anti-people [proposed] budget has also allocated only 5.5% of the funding for the education sector".

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday "rejected" the forthcoming budget for FY2021-22, saying that the "selected prime minister made a selected budget which will not be accepted in any way".

According to a statement issued by the Bilawal House Media Cell, the PPP chairman strongly condemned the decision of the National Economic Council to allocate a "meager" fund for the health and education sector in the upcoming budget.



He demanded an increase in the allotted funds so the country could fight the coronavirus pandemic head-on.

“Allocating only Rs30 billion for the health sector in the upcoming budget is preposterous. With this allotment, the PTI government is handing the people over to the epidemic.”

He added: "By dedicating only 3.3% of the budget to the health sector, it is clear the incompetent PTI government does not consider health as a top priority."



The PPP chairman said that Rs68 billion from the proposed budget was allotted to "please PTI’s assembly members", while "only Rs5 billion have been set aside for epidemic prevention”.



"The unjust and anti-people budget has also allocated only 5.5% of the funding for the education sector," read the statement.

“Imran Khan has made the future of the nation a joke,” Bilawal was quoted by the statement as saying.



The PPP chairman said that the "mafia" working under Imran Khan "claims to focus on development projects that were inaugurated but never completed".



“Mr Prime Minister! If the country does not develop by building roads, then why did you increase the development budget by 38%?” he asked.

Bilawal also criticised Imran Khan’s government for "allotting more development budgets for provinces where the PTI government reigns".



“With this move, Imran khan proved he does not consider himself the prime minister of the entire country,” he said.