Queen will take ‘a moment of reflection’ to remember Prince Philip on his birthday

Queen Elizabeth along with the rest of the British royal family will honour Philip on his 100th birth anniversary

Queen Elizabeth II will take a moment to remember her late husband Prince Philip on what would have been his 100th birthday.

According to reports, the monarch, 95, will take “a quiet moment of reflection” along with the rest of the British royal family to honour the Duke of Edinburgh through some of the exhibits chosen personally by her.

The show will allow the public to join hands with the royals in remembering the legacy of the late Philip and to “collectively celebrate the Duke of Edinburgh’s extraordinary life”.

Palace insiders said, per Mirror, that the royal family is hoping that “many people will be able to share in his incredible life and legacy”.

A hundred and fifty exhibits have been pulled together by The Royal Collection Trust to commemorate the late prince.

Her Majesty has also loaned three unseen paintings that were created by her late husband.

A royal source was cited by the portal, saying: “Her Majesty will take a quiet moment of reflection on what would have been the Duke’s 100th birthday and, along with the rest of the Royal Family, is very much hoping many people will be able to share in his incredible life and legacy. It is the most fitting way to ¬collectively celebrate the Duke of ¬Edinburgh and for his life to be honoured in this way is very special.”