 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
Reuters

Singer R. Kelly tells judge he fired two defense lawyers as trial looms

By
Reuters

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Kelly confirmed to US District Judge that he is left with only two defense lawyers

R. Kelly told a federal judge on Wednesday that he fired two of his defense lawyers, exposing deep rifts in the singer's legal defense team ahead of his August sex abuse trial in New York.

Kelly confirmed to US District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn that he fired Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard, leaving him with two defense lawyers.

"Is that what your wish is?" Donnelly asked Kelly during a hearing conducted by telephone.

"Absolutely, yes ma'am, your honor," he responded.

Kelly's remaining lawyers, Thomas Farinella and Nicole Becker, said they will keep preparing for the scheduled August 9 trial.

The hearing briefly included allegations by Greenberg that unidentified members of the defense team had "documented mental health issues" and "can't deal with stress."

Donnelly asked that Greenberg and Leonard explain in writing why they were pulling out. She also said she would not delay the trial, which was originally scheduled for May 2020.

Farinella and Becker could not immediately be reached for comment.

Known for such hits as I Believe I Can Fly and Bump N' Grind, Kelly, 54, has faced sexual abuse allegations dating back more than two decades, including in the January 2019 Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly."

The Grammy Award-winning singer has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges in cases filed in New York, Illinois and Minnesota, and has been held without bail for nearly two years.

Brooklyn prosecutors accused Kelly of running a criminal scheme in which women and underage girls were recruited to have sexual activity with him.

The Chicago case includes charges that Kelly engaged in sex acts with five minors, and used threats to keep victims quiet.

According to court records, a trial is scheduled for September, but the judge has asked both sides to propose a new date.

More From Entertainment:

'Lupin' returns with part two after pandemic interrupted filming last year

'Lupin' returns with part two after pandemic interrupted filming last year
Queen will take ‘a moment of reflection’ to remember Prince Philip on his birthday

Queen will take ‘a moment of reflection’ to remember Prince Philip on his birthday
Alizeh Shah feels proud to be compared with BTS' Jungkook, hits back at trolls in Billie Eilish's style

Alizeh Shah feels proud to be compared with BTS' Jungkook, hits back at trolls in Billie Eilish's style
Squash queen Nicol David ´thrilled´ life story to be biopic

Squash queen Nicol David ´thrilled´ life story to be biopic
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion: Jennifer Garner 'approves' their new journey

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion: Jennifer Garner 'approves' their new journey
Gwen Stefani debuts a fierce new hairstyle

Gwen Stefani debuts a fierce new hairstyle
Gracie Awards 2021: Taylor Swift and Kerry Washington to be honoured by AWM

Gracie Awards 2021: Taylor Swift and Kerry Washington to be honoured by AWM
Kim Kardashian's sweet words for Kanye West seem to go in vain

Kim Kardashian's sweet words for Kanye West seem to go in vain
Bella Hadid cuts a model figure as she steps out after facing backlash for pro-palestine post

Bella Hadid cuts a model figure as she steps out after facing backlash for pro-palestine post
Netflix casts Harry Melling in Christian Bale-starrer The Pale Blue Eye

Netflix casts Harry Melling in Christian Bale-starrer The Pale Blue Eye
Kanye West 'incredibly happy' with Irina Shayk amid Kim Kardashian divorce

Kanye West 'incredibly happy' with Irina Shayk amid Kim Kardashian divorce
Nikki Reed sheds light on feud with Evan Rachel Wood

Nikki Reed sheds light on feud with Evan Rachel Wood

Latest

view all