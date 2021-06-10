 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Naya Rivera's father recalls the terrifying final call he had with her at Lake Piru

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Naya Rivera’s father recalls the terrifying final call he had with her at Lake Piru

Late American actor Naya Rivera’s father has opened up about the haunting moment prior to the death of his daughter.

George recalled the terrifying FaceTime call he had with the Glee star minutes before she went missing during a boat ride with her son Josey at Lake Piru on July 8, 2020.

Speaking about the call during the boating trip and how he kept telling her to not go for a swim, George told People: "I could see that the wind was blowing and my stomach was just cringing.”

"I kept telling her, 'Don't get out of the boat! Don't get out of the boat! It will drift away when you're in the water.'"

Minutes after he hung up, George said he "had this bad feeling that was just killing me."

His instinct proved to be right as Rivera went missing later that day and her son Josey was found alone in the boat. Her body was discovered floating around five days later on July 13.

Speaking about coping with the loss, after a year having passed, George said: "It's still pretty much a big blur of pain almost a year later. Things are slowly coming a little more into focus, but I don't know if I'll ever find closure from this. I miss her every day."

