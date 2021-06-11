 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas graces cover of Khaleej Times' weekend magazine

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Pakistan’s popular television anchor and the foremost female sports presenter Zainab Abbas has graced the cover of wknd — the weekly lifestyle magazine owned by the Khaleej Times.

One of the premier English-language newspapers of the United Arab Emirates, Khaleej Times introduced the 33-year-old television sports personality as “Pakistan’s most recognised female sports presenter” in its Instagram announcement for the June 11 issue of the magazine.

The newspaper interviewed Zainab Abbas and discussed different aspects of her life, especially her ‘inspiring journey’ for the weekly magazine. 

The Khaleej Times captioned the post: “We speak to Pakistan’s most recognised female sports presenter, Zainab Abbas (@zabbasofficial), who is in the UAE for the ongoing Pakistan Super League.”

Later, Zainab Abbas shared the same post by the Emirati publication on her social media feed as well.

The newspaper outlined her early life and then her foray into sports broadcasting that led her to a full-time career. Later in 2019, she became Pakistan’s first female presenter to be part of an ICC World Cup broadcasting team.

Zainab Abbas brought her early-career hardships into focus. “When I started, I got a culture shock because sports presenting was very much male-dominated,” she said.

Related items

“I now feel times have changed for the better. But when I started, I didn’t really know anybody around who I could take help from. There was no female idol that I could really look up to because, at that time, there was nobody. So I was kind of thrown in at the deep end, and trying to find my own path. I feel, at that time, you are always challenging perceptions of our society. There are lots of prejudices, there are lots of preconceived notions about women talking about sports because there’s always that mentality that ‘how can a woman be talking about sports?’.”

Zainab is currently in Abu Dhabi for the Pakistan Super League matches. She is excited about her upcoming big project in England as she has been roped in by Sky Sports for England's new league to be played in the newest format - The Hundred. In this format, every team will play 100 balls each. 

Some of the biggest cricket stars will play in the league. 

With ever-increasing popularity on social media, Zainab Abbas is expected to cross the mark of 600,000 followers on Instagram in a couple of days. 

More From Sports:

Peshawar Zalmi leaked runs in death overs: Shoaib Malik

Peshawar Zalmi leaked runs in death overs: Shoaib Malik
Watch: Rashid Khan runs circles around Zalmi batsmen

Watch: Rashid Khan runs circles around Zalmi batsmen
Lahore Qalandars got the start they needed in PSL 2021: Rashid Khan

Lahore Qalandars got the start they needed in PSL 2021: Rashid Khan
Haris Rauf becomes second Pakistani to take fastest 100 T20 wickets

Haris Rauf becomes second Pakistani to take fastest 100 T20 wickets
Pakistan to place offers to host major international events in upcoming ICC meeting

Pakistan to place offers to host major international events in upcoming ICC meeting
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators take on two-time winners Islamabad United in Abu Dhabi today

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators take on two-time winners Islamabad United in Abu Dhabi today
Watch post-match analysis: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

Watch post-match analysis: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs to remain table toppers

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs to remain table toppers
PSL 2021: Multan Sultans clinch morale-boosting 12-run victory over Karachi Kings

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans clinch morale-boosting 12-run victory over Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans' Shimron Hetmyer aspires to enhance skills during PSL 6

Multan Sultans' Shimron Hetmyer aspires to enhance skills during PSL 6
Toss crucial in Abu Dhabi, says Shadab after loss against Lahore Qalandars

Toss crucial in Abu Dhabi, says Shadab after loss against Lahore Qalandars
PSL 2021: Table toppers Lahore Qalandars clash against Peshawar Zalmi today

PSL 2021: Table toppers Lahore Qalandars clash against Peshawar Zalmi today

Latest

view all