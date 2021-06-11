Prince Edward opens up about tragic family dynamics after Harry, Meghan rift

,Prince Edward opened up on the recent drama that erupted over the name of Harry and Meghan's daughter

Prince Edward came forth revealing his thoughts on the tragic rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fallout with the royal family, calling it 'sad.'



In an interview with BBC, the Earl of Wessex shed light on the recent drama that erupted over the name of Harry and Meghan's newborn daughter, Lilibet.

Talking about the birth of the young royal, Edward said, "Well, we just wish them all happiness. That's fantastic news and absolutely, I hope they're very happy."

"Of course, you know. I mean it's . . . there are all sorts of issues and circumstances there. We've all been there. I stay way out of it. It's much the safest place to be," he added.

"We've all had that same spotlight shone on our lives," Edward continued. "We've been subjected to massive intrusion and all the rest of it. We all deal with it in different ways."

Earlier, the Queen's youngest son told CNN his thoughts on Harry and Meghan's exit from the royal family.

"It's difficult for everyone but that's families for you," he said. Expressing understanding of Harry and Meghan's predicament, he continued, "We wish them the very best of luck. It's a really hard decision."