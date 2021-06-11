 
pakistan
Friday Jun 11 2021
Web Desk

Karachi still among world's least liveable cites in 2021

Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

KARACHI: Karachi has yet again been featured on a list of the 10 least liveable cities in the world.

Pakistan’s financial hub was ranked the seventh least liveable city in the world, while Auckland, New Zealand has been ranked as the world’s most liveable city.

Bangladesh capital Dhaka was ranked the fourth least liveable city.

These rankings have been made in the 2021 edition of The Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Global Liveability Index.

Damascus remains the world's least liveable city.

With an average score of 68.6, cities in the Asia-Pacific region scored below the average of 73.09 recorded before the coronavirus pandemic began.

In most liveable cities "Auckland rose to the top of the ranking owing to its successful approach in containing the COVID-19 pandemic," the EIU said. 

"European cities fared particularly poorly in this year's edition," the EIU said, adding that eight of the top 10 biggest falls in the rankings were of European cities.

Vienna, for example, fell from first place to 12th. The Austrian capital had led the list for several years, usually tied at the top with Melbourne.

Here's the full list of the 10 least liveable cities in the world in 2021:

  • Damascus, Syria
  • Lagos, Nigeria
  • Port Moresby, PNG
  • Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Algiers, Algeria
  • Tripoli, Libya
  • Karachi, Pakistan
  • Harare, Zimbabwe
  • Douala, Cameroon
  • Caracas, Venezuela

