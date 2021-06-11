Govt employees protest outside parliament as budget is unveiled

Government employees protesting outside parliament in Islamabad, on June 11, 2021. — YouTube

Government employees protested outside parliament on Friday as a session of the National Assembly took place inside with Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin unveiling the national budget for FY2021-22.

The employees had gathered there after having travelled from different provinces, demanding a raise in salaries.

The protesters said that for the past three years, they had not seen any raise in pay.

They also demanded that contract employees be quickly regularised.

A large contingent of police was present outside the parliament to guard against any untoward incident.

The road leading up to the parliament was blocked off with barbed wire, but it proved unsuccessful to deter the protesters, who jumped over it.



The government employees blocked off Shahrah-e-Dastoor (Constitution Avenue) where the parliament and all other important buildings are located and staged a sit in at the main gate of Parliament House.









