Friday Jun 11 2021
Photos: Kanye West spotted in France with model Irina Shayk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Kanye West recently got snapped walking alongside rumored girlfriend and model Irina Shayk.

The news was brought forward by sources close to People magazine, many of whom admit the duo has ‘mutual interest’ in each other.

West and Shayk’s trip out to the city of love provided paparazzi the opportunity to capture a number of mid-day stroll snaps across French fields.

For those unversed with Kanye’s rumore romantic undertakings, it was recently revealed that Kanye began persuing Shayk seveal weeks ago and recently flew her out to Villa La Coste for a three night stay.

In regards to the current state of their relationship, an insider admits, “She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating but there is an interest from both sides."

