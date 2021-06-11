 
Friday Jun 11 2021
Nicole Kidman shares joys of playing Lucielle Ball in 'Being the Ricardos'

Nicole Kidman opened up about the challenges and joys she faced when playing Lucielle Ball in her upcoming film Being the Ricardos.

In a conversation with Chris Rock for Variety, the 53-year-old shared that playing the comedy queen required a lot of hard work from her end.

"I've had to put in an enormous amount of time on Lucille Ball right now, because she has a very particular way of speaking,” she said.

When Chris went on to compliment her character saying that she is "just one of the most talented people to ever roam the earth," the star responded: "I am way out of my comfort zone right now, Chris! I'm free-falling."

"I'd like to be funny. I'm never cast funny," she said.

"Lucille Ball is hopefully funny. The strange thing about Lucille Ball is that everyone thinks we're remaking the 'I Love Lucy' show, and it's so not that. It's about Lucy and Desi and their relationship and their marriage," The Undoing actress said. 

"It's very deep, actually."

