H.E.R announces release date of debut album Back Of My Mind

American singer H.E.R. is all set to release her long-awaited debut album Back Of My Mind following her two compilation albums — 2017’s H.E.R. and 2019’s I Used to Know Her.

The 23-year-old artist said she will drop her debut album on June 18th via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records.

However, before the singer released her maiden album, she released the album’s latest single, “We Made It.” Earlier, she has dropped tracks “Damage” and the Chris Brown-assisted “Come Through”.

“For all those nights hopin’ that we’d find it/ Lookin’ at the sky, like thank God that you’re with me/ You’re with me/ Run red lights and following the signs/ It’s been a long ride and I just can’t believe/ Can’t believe we made it,” she is heard crooning on the song’s lovestruck chorus.

Check out the album's black and white cover.

Check out the track We Made It.



