Saturday Jun 12 2021
By
Web Desk

H.E.R announces release date of debut album Back Of My Mind

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

American singer H.E.R. is all set to release her long-awaited debut album Back Of My Mind following her two compilation albums — 2017’s H.E.R. and 2019’s I Used to Know Her.

The 23-year-old artist said she will drop her debut album on June 18th via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records.

However, before the singer released her maiden album, she released the album’s latest single, “We Made It.” Earlier, she has dropped tracks “Damage” and the Chris Brown-assisted “Come Through”.

“For all those nights hopin’ that we’d find it/ Lookin’ at the sky, like thank God that you’re with me/ You’re with me/ Run red lights and following the signs/ It’s been a long ride and I just can’t believe/ Can’t believe we made it,” she is heard crooning on the song’s lovestruck chorus.

Check out the album's black and white cover. 

Check out the track We Made It.


