entertainment
Saturday Jun 12 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's engagement pictures and videos go viral

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

Pakistani showbiz stars Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got officially engaged on Friday.

The celebrity couple took to social media to announce the happy news with fans and followers. They also shared some gorgeous photos from their engagement ceremony.

On her auspicious day, Minal was looking drop-dead gorgeous in light green hand-embroidered traditional dress that glorified her desi charm.

Meanwhile, her fiancé Mohsin Ikram looked dashing in all white ensemble.

Photos and videos of the ceremony, which have now been widely circulated on social media, show the couple celebrating the even with all their hearts.

In one of the videos, Minal and her twin sister Aiman can be seen dancing while sitting together alongside Ikram during the ceremony which seemed to have been an intimate affair with few guests.

Congratulations began pouring in on the posts, with fans and fellow celebrities like Mushk Kaleem and singer Aima Baig, sending their love and prayers for the couple's better tomorrow.

Aiman Khan, who was also present at the ceremony with her husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal, looked amazing in stunning outfit.

Pakistani showbiz stars Sara Ali,Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly were also perest at Minal's engagement.

Previously, Ikram posted a picture of Minal on his Instagram wearing a ring on her finger.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Moshin Ikram, who have been together for nearly two years, confirmed their relationship in November after Jalan star's 22nd birthday. On Valentine’s Day, the two exchanged rings.

