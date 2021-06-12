Jennifer Lopez's latest move proves she's in love with her ex fiance Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has removed all doubt about her relationship with boyfriend Ben Affleck as she wore his shirt during a romantic outing, proving she's smitten again with her ex fiance.

The 51-year-old singer/actress went very casual on Thursday as she wore an oversized red and black button down shirt of her boyfriend, styling it over a white crop top and sweatpants.

It is not uncommon for Affleck - who was seen wearing the same shirt in May this year - to swap clothes with his loved ones.



In 2020, the actor and his then-girlfriend Ana de Armas were seen wearing the same green button-up shirt.



They split after a whirlwind year-long romance in January this year, when Lopez was still with her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The Hustlers star has been in news since she appeared with the actor in Montana last month, spending some quality time together.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, on Wednesday, reportedly enjoyed gambling together. JLo is 'incredibly happy' in her renewed relationship and is considering moving to LA so they can 'spend as much time together as possible.'