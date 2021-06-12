PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators off to a tremendous start against Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators are off to a tremendous start against Peshawar Zalmi, with the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side dismissing two key players of Wahab Riaz-led side at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium within the first three overs.

Kamran Akmal and Haider Ali opened for Zalmi, with Mohammad Nawaz starting the Gladiators' bowling attack.

Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz's decision to let the spinner open paid off as he was able to take Ali's wicket on the first ball of the match, and dismissed Sohaib Malik in the third over.

Pacers Mohammad Hasnain and Khurram Shahzad also contributed in keeping the pressure up.

The Gladiators invited the Zalmi to bat first after winning the toss.

The Gladiators are placed at the bottom in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Both teams were defeated in their last matches during the current leg of the tournament, but the pressure will be on Quetta Gladiators as the former champions are on the verge of another early elimination from the race.

They were beaten, rather outclassed, by Islamabad United a night before.

The Sarfaraz-led Gladiators have brought in Cameron Delport for the ruled-out Andre Russell and Zakir Khan in for Jack Wildermuth.



Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif, and Waqar Salamkheil

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan