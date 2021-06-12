With a PTI govt in Sindh, things would have been different: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Karachi, on June 12, 2021. — YouTube

Funds given to Sindh are not spent on the people, says Fawad Chaudhry.

Sindh government has not introduced new schemes for Karachi, he says.

"Nothing good will come of it if province left at the mercy of CM Shah and Co," information minister says.



Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Saturday Sindh's situation would have been better had PTI formed a government in the province, as he lambasted the PPP-led provincial government for having neglected its needs.



The minister, addressing a press conference in Karachi, said: "Nothing good will come of leaving the province at the mercy of Murad Ali Shah and Co."

"[Former president] Asif Ali Zardari has confined [former prime minister] Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's party to interior Sindh," he added.



Speaking further about improvements needed in the province, he said Sindh needs local governments more than any other province of the country.



Chaudhry said if Karachi's mayor directly gets funds — instead of the provincial government providing it to them — then the situation in the metropolis could improve.

"The funds given to Sindh are not spent on the people."

In addition, the minister said the Sindh government had not introduced new schemes for Karachi and held CM Shah responsible for the city's problems.

"The Sindh government has not been able to provide the necessary equipment to its police," he said, adding that the Supreme Court should take notice of Sindh's dismal state.

The minister, talking about electoral reforms, said PTI's position was clear and it aspired to give voting rights to overseas Pakistanis. "We have taken steps on making elections transparent."

On the federal government's budget for the fiscal year 2021-22, Chaudhry said Rs1,100 billion had been proposed for the rural economy.

Sindh will not tolerate being ignored by Centre

The Sindh chief minister, on June 8, had warned the federal government that the province would put up a resistance against it, as the Centre had "ignored" the province in the provision of its due share in the upcoming budget.

The chief minister, addressing a press conference in Karachi, said the federal government is taking "revenge on the people of Sindh for getting fewer votes."

The chief minister said when the provincial government demands its rights, allegations are made and cases are filed against PPP leaders.

CM Shah said the federal government has "completely ignored Sindh in the new budget", adding that not "a single rupee" had been set aside for the Karachi project.