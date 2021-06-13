 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Jimmy Kimmel blasted by Caitlyn Jenner after calling her ‘Trump in a wig’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Jimmy Kimmel blasted by Caitlyn Jenner after calling her ‘Trump in a wig’ 

American television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel has sparked a war with reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner.

The former Olympian, who is currently running for California governor, was termed “Trump in a wig” by the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! which led to the 71-year-old getting upset.

Kimmel called Jenner “Caitlyn Jenner Car-crashian” and called her interview on The View “nonsense” before he compared her to former US President Donald Trump.

“Are we sure that isn’t Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig? Because, I mean, look at this, the resemblance is uncanny. They’ve got all the same kind of moves,” said Kimmel.

He went on to say that Jenner’s bid for California governor was just a way for her to get attention, adding that she “has a better chance of being the next Batman than she does governor of California. She knows little to nothing about anything, really.”

Responding to the attacks by Kimmel, Jenner took to Twitter and wrote: “Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat.”

She also brought back Kimmel’s past scandals, including the controversy he caused by a clip where a child joked about killing Chinese people in 2013.

“Sad that @jimmykimmel has contributed to #AAPIHate. Is there any group he won’t attack? Jimmy, it’s time to #StopAsianHate,” wrote Jenner.


More From Entertainment:

‘American Idol’ alum David Archuleta reveals he is a member of LGBTQIA+ community

‘American Idol’ alum David Archuleta reveals he is a member of LGBTQIA+ community

Jennifer Lopez's mom 'thrilled' over daughter's Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez's mom 'thrilled' over daughter's Ben Affleck romance
Meghan Markle was looking for British beau long before she met Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was looking for British beau long before she met Prince Harry

Karlie Kloss gives rare glimpse of baby son

Karlie Kloss gives rare glimpse of baby son
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite in LA after he bonds with her mother

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite in LA after he bonds with her mother

Yungblud makes relationship with Bella Hadid's bff Jesse Jo Stark Instagram official

Yungblud makes relationship with Bella Hadid's bff Jesse Jo Stark Instagram official
Johnny Depp fans rail against Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

Johnny Depp fans rail against Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

Evanna Lynch says Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint intimidated her

Evanna Lynch says Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint intimidated her
Raven-Symone shares secret to incredible weight loss journey

Raven-Symone shares secret to incredible weight loss journey
Reese Witherspoon crushes toxic beauty standards with one simple tip

Reese Witherspoon crushes toxic beauty standards with one simple tip

Selena Gomez admits her mental health took a hit because of toxic beauty standards

Selena Gomez admits her mental health took a hit because of toxic beauty standards

Kathryn Hahn says sorry to Justin Bieber for beating him on music chart

Kathryn Hahn says sorry to Justin Bieber for beating him on music chart

Latest

view all