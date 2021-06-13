 
Sajal Aly all set to star in Atif Aslam’s new music video ‘Rafta Rafta’

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly will reportedly feature in singer Atif Aslam’s new music video titled Rafta Rafta.

According to the media reports, Sajal and Atif Aslam are currently in Skardu for the shooting of the music video.

Both Atif and Sajal have not yet confirmed the news about their collaboration.

However, the reports have left millions of fans excited and they are eagerly waiting for the new music video.

Meanwhile, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s much-awaited web-series Dhoop Ki Deewar is all set to premiere on streaming platform ZEE5 on June 25.

Recently, they took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the first look of Dhoop Ki Deewar, that also stars Savera Nadeem, Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai in prominent roles.

