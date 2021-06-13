 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie’s chances of reversing ruling in court war with Brad Pitt are very low

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

A lawyer has given a word of caution to Angelina Jolie as she seeks to overturn the recent ruling that awarded her and ex-husband Brad Pitt joint custody of their five minor children.

The Maleficent actor appealed the recent decision by the judge in her and Pitt’s longstanding divorce case.

Celebrity divorce attorney Michael Stutman explained to HollywoodLife how Jolie’s chances of succeeding with the reversal are very low.

“The burden for someone who is appealing the finding of the trial judge is really high, because the appellate courts don’t want to sit as trial judges, and to determine facts,” he said.

“Appeals are not typical, a very small portion of trial court decisions after hearings are appealed, just because the odds of winning are very small,” he continued.

“The odds are long, unless you’ve got something that is really seriously bad,” he said adding that the reason the kids weren’t allowed to testify in the case was because “the benefit of hearing what they have to say, does not outweigh the burden of having them in.”

“I have friends who are 50, 60, years old, who were involved in their parents’ custody battles, and they remember they remember what they were wearing. They remember what the courthouse looked like, they remember what everybody else said, it’s very impactful, terrible thing,” he shared.

Moreover, Los Angeles family lawyer Kelly Chang Rickert was also of the same opinion, as she said the chances of Jolie succeeding were one percent: “It’s very unlikely that she’ll win on appeal.”

She went on to say that the only way she could would be thought a “prejudicial legal error.”

“It’s been determined that it’s in the best interest of the children to spend time with their father. If the trial judge already made a finding that it’s not in the best interest for the kids to testify, then the appeals judge would likely side with the trial judge. People don’t want to involve kids. This is not their divorce against the father,” added Rickert.

More From Entertainment:

Man arrested after trespassing Kylie Jenner's home

Man arrested after trespassing Kylie Jenner's home
Kendall Jenner flaunts romance with Devin Booker with PDA-filled photos

Kendall Jenner flaunts romance with Devin Booker with PDA-filled photos
‘Woke snowflake Prince Harry needs to shut up,’ says Noel Gallagher of Oasis

‘Woke snowflake Prince Harry needs to shut up,’ says Noel Gallagher of Oasis

Vin Diesel shares why Fast & Furious saga is coming to an end

Vin Diesel shares why Fast & Furious saga is coming to an end
Princess Diana's exhibit officially drops Prince Harry's HRH title

Princess Diana's exhibit officially drops Prince Harry's HRH title

‘American Idol’ alum David Archuleta reveals he is a member of LGBTQIA+ community

‘American Idol’ alum David Archuleta reveals he is a member of LGBTQIA+ community

Jennifer Lopez's mom 'thrilled' over daughter's Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez's mom 'thrilled' over daughter's Ben Affleck romance
Meghan Markle was looking for British beau long before she met Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was looking for British beau long before she met Prince Harry

Karlie Kloss gives rare glimpse of baby son

Karlie Kloss gives rare glimpse of baby son
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite in LA after he bonds with her mother

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite in LA after he bonds with her mother

Jimmy Kimmel blasted by Caitlyn Jenner after calling her ‘Trump in a wig’

Jimmy Kimmel blasted by Caitlyn Jenner after calling her ‘Trump in a wig’

Yungblud makes relationship with Bella Hadid's bff Jesse Jo Stark Instagram official

Yungblud makes relationship with Bella Hadid's bff Jesse Jo Stark Instagram official

Latest

view all