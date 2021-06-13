Akshay Kumar shares hilarious note to mark 25 years of ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’

Sunday Jun 13, 2021
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Sunday shared a hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.
Taking to Twitter, Akshay shared a meme which reads: “Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker”.
He also shared a fun fact that it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.
Akshay wrote “A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!”
“A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film,” he added.
Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, also stars Raveena Tandon and Rekha, was released on June 14, 1996.