Sunday Jun 13 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry stressed over 'royal currency' loss

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry stressed over 'royal currency' loss

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been stressed ever since their Megxit row started causing them to bleed ‘royal currency’.

The claim has been brought forward by royol commentator Sarah Vine and during her interview with Palace Confidential on Mail+ she was quoted saying, “Archie doesn't have an obviously royal name. He was named when they were in the fold.”

“Now that they're perhaps worried about their royal currency being depleted, they've now given this child a name that isn't just associated with Elizabeth it's Lilibet. No one else in the world apart from the Queen is Lilibet.”

